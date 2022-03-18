Loose Cattle and a Search for a Appropriated Kia.

1:28 a.m. – Neshoba County Deputies were sent to check out an unknown vehicle parked in a driveway with an unknown subject standing outside.

3:24 a.m. – A report of cattle in the road sent Neshoba County Deputies to Hwy. 21 S and Hwy. 488. They also returned to 468 later in the morning for another report of cattle in the road.

10:20 a.m. – Philadelphia Police and Neshoba County Deputies were issued a BOLO for a Kia Forte with Kentucky plates wanted for unauthorized use of a vehicle by Sebastapol Police.

3:38 p.m. – Neshoba County Deputies checked out another report of cattle in the road on County Road 468.

3:38 p.m. – Neshoba County Deputies were sent to a disturbance on County Road 610.

6:34 p.m. – A report of someone stealing property on County Road 404 was checked out by Neshoba County Deputies.