Lynn Fitch secures Republican nomination for AG

Lynn Fitch has won the Republican nomination for Attorney General of Mississippi. She defeated Andy Taggart in a runoff election Tuesday.

Fitch will faces Democrat Jennifer Riley Collins in the November general election. Collins is a 32-year military veteran.

Because Fitch and Collins are the only two candidates running, Mississippi will elect a woman as Attorney General for the first time.

The current four-term attorney general, Jim Hood, is the Democratic nominee for governor.

Fitch pitched a platform that she’s ready to serve from day one without a learning curve.

Before Fitch was elected treasurer in 2011, she was state Personnel Board director. She has been a state government attorney and has worked in private law practice.

