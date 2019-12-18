Join MCM-Meridian for a Horton-hearing, Lorax-loving, and green-eggs-and-ham eating grand time! Join Thing 1 and Thing 2 for the fun things they do to celebrate the beloved children’s author during the Dr. Seuss Silly Birthday Celebration. Since we are currently under construction, this year’s celebration will be held at the MAX courtyard (2155 Front Street, Meridian, MS). This event is free to the public and will integrate hands-on activities for all families to enjoy.

MCM-Meridian’s Dr. Seuss Silly Birthday Celebration

Saturday, February 29

9am-12pm