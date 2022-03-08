Missing mailboxes and dangerous dogs in Neshoba Monday

07:04 a.m. – Nesboba County Sherriffs’ Deputies responded to a report of a pair of mailboxes that had been removed from their mounts overnight on Edgewood Road.

7:40 a.m. – Nesboba County Sherriffs’ Deputies were dispatched to a burglary alarm at a Carthage Eye Clinic.

10:24 a.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to a motor vehicle accident on W Beacon Street in front of the Wal-Mart. No report of injuries.

10:48 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were requested to accompany Animal Control to pick up a pair of Pit Bulls from two different residences on Cook Street in Philadelphia.

7:36 p.m. – Nesboba County Sherriffs’ Department was dispatched to check on the report of a prowler in the back yard of a residence on Hwy 16 w.