Multiple Arrests at Residence

The Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office announced that Neshoba County Deputies were called to 10301 County Road 1327 for a family disturbance on May 23rd. Officers arrived on scene and made contact with Chad Brackin of Philadelphia, MS. It was determined that he was responsible for the disturbance and charged with the following:

Disturbance of Family

Disorderly Conduct

Failure to Appear Warrant

While at the residence, deputies made contact with Paul Embry and Naomi Embry of 10301 County Road 1327, Philadelphia, MS. Both were found to possess controlled substance (methamphetamine). They were charged with the following: