Neshoba County makes plant to allocate American Rescue Plan funds

Neshoba County is making plans to allocate the 5.6 Million total funding it will receive as part of the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) program, a part of the American Rescue Plan.

According to Neshoba County Administrator Jeff Mayo, the Neshoba County Board of Supervisors has allocated $254,000 to be used in conjunction with Emergency Medical Service Operating Funds to acquire two new ambulances for the Neshoba County Ambulance Enterprise to be delivered in the first quarter of 2022.

$250,000 has been set aside for road improvements, and the Neshoba County Road Department is already performing base repairs and applying asphalt on roads in anticipation of a reseal later this year.

$1,068.061.00 is helping the Emergency services to transition to the new Mississippi Wireless Integrated Network radio system. The statewide MSWIN System will replace the current digital VHF radio used by EMS, Fire, Neshoba General Hospital Security, and the Neshoba County Road Department.

Funding is also being considered for the installation of touchless water fixtures at several county facilities including the Neshoba County Courthouse and Annex, Justice Court, Neshoba County Coliseum, the Law Enforcement Center, and the Public Library. Updates to the HVAC at the Courthouse and the Coliseum are also in the works.