Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office makes contraband arrests

The Neshoba Sheriff’s Department, with assistance from the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and Detention Officers at the Neshoba County Detention Center in Philadelphia, concluded a two-month-long investigation with the arrest of three individuals Wednesday in connection to contraband being brought in the detention center. DFrancis Davis of Philadelphia, along with an unnamed co-conspirator, concealed cigarettes and marijuana at the facility so they could be acquired later by Alexander Davis and Alexander Davis Jr., both of Philadelphia and inmates at the NCDC. All three have been charged with the felony Conspiracy to Commit a Crime. A warrant has been issued for the unnamed fourth person.