Neshoba – Hope Country Store Burglarized, They Still Need Your Help

Hope Country Store was burglarized on Saturday morning and they need your help. Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark said “the crime took place around 5:15 am. The masked burglar took the cash drawer including $500., cigarettes, cigars, and a 3 liter Faygo soda. Employees arrived at 5:30 am to find they had been victimized.” Tips have been reaching the Sheriff’s department. However, if you have any information call the Neshoba Sheriff’s office at 601-656-1414 or East MS Crime Stoppers at 1-855-485-8477.