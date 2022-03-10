Neshoba law enforcement watch for a vehicle connected to a double homicide in Newton County

1:22 a.m. – Nesboba County Sherriffs’ Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call on County Road 248. A male was initially refusing to let a female leave a residence but she was finally allowed to go.

3:08 a.m. – Nesboba County Sherriffs’ Deputies were sent on a welfare check at a residence on Hwy. 482

8:43 a.m. – A Nesboba County Sherriffs’ Deputy stopped a vehicle that was apparently driving on the wrong side of the road.

9:59 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were tasked with traffic control while MDOT was working on the traffic lights at the intersection of Hwy. 15 and Hwy. 16.

5:47 p.m. – A BOLO was issued for Nesboba County Sherriffs’ Deputies for a white Chevy pickup possibly connected with a double homicide in Newton County. The BOLO was later canceled when the vehicle was found.