No. 19 ECCC Plans to “Black Out Bailey” When No. 1 Gulf Coast Visits Oct. 10

The No. 19 ranked East Central Community College Warriors will host the No. 1 ranked Gulf Coast Bulldogs in an MACJC South Division football contest Thursday, Oct. 10, in Decatur. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. at Bailey Stadium.

It will be “Black Out Bailey” as all Warrior fans are encouraged to wear black to the game.

The ECCC Warriors are 4-2 overall on the season and 3-0 in MACJC South Division play. East Central entered the NJCAA Top 20 this week for the first time since September 2018 after upsetting No. 15 Co-Lin 28-13 last Thursday. Gulf Coast is 6-0 overall and 3-0 in division play.

All East Central home and away football games can be heard on WKOZ “Cruisin” 98.3 radio or at www.eccc.edu/eccc-media. Live stream video of all home games as well as links to the live stream of road opponents can be found at www.eccc.edu/eccc-media.