No Coronavirus Cases Identified in Neshoba County

Neshoba – Neshoba County is still reporting zero confirmed Coronavirus cases as of today. “A total of 108 people have been tele screened since last week. 34 of those were tested. 13 tests have come back negative with some results still pending,” according to Annette Watkins, spokesperson for Neshoba General. Everyone is still advised to practice social distancing, stay home whenever possible, and self monitor for any physical changes. Additional updates and guideline revisions will be provided daily.