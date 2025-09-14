Off-Duty Neshoab Deputy Knocked From the Road During Drunk Driving Investigation

PHILADELPHIA, Miss.–A Neshoba County deputy was injured when he was knocked off the road and into the woods by someone suspected of driving drunk Saturday night, said Sheriff Eric Clark.

That deputy was off-duty when he was called by a neighbor to check out a suspicious car, which turned out to have wrecked, with the driver, suspected of being drunk, needing help.

The incident was just before 11 p.m. at Hay. 491 and County Rd. 725.

While Deputy Flake was investigating another car, the driver also suspected of being drunk, flies off the road, hitting the wrecked car and the patrol car, knocking Flake into the woods.

Clark said Flake was hurt, but got up and went back to the scene, having to chase one driver down who tried to escape and having to use his tader on another.

“He is going to be fine, but as his boss and friend, I want people to understand why I fight so hard to get these young men and women the pay they deserve. The mindset is always about being “FAIR”. FAIR is NOT always EQUAL, due to the circumstances and environment that you work in,” said Clark, in a Facebook past.

“Other county employees, along with you and I were home when this law enforcement officer was doing what he does. He runs to help, anytime the phone rings. He did not have to answer, he did not have to go, but due to his oath and his love for his community, he without thought jumped at the chance to help a neighbor. Kudos Deputy Flake, you are a hero in my book.”