Pearl River Resort and Bok Homa Casino Associates Make Donation for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Pearl River Resort and its sister property, Bok Homa Casino, recently collected donations from associates for Breast Cancer Awareness. Employees received a t-shirt, button, and ribbon. Associates also wrote messages of encouragement that covered windows at Silver Star and Bok Homa Casinos. A check totaling $13,036.00 will be presented to the Central Mississippi Chapter of the American Cancer Society. Funds will help patients have transportation to and from treatment, as well as a place to stay for the patient and caregiver.