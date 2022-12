Doc’s Toyota has been open for a few months now, but the city of Philadelphia and Neshoba County officially welcomed Docs Toyota with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The ribbon cutting ceremony featured local officials, and kicks96news had the chance to speak to Dr. Azhar Pasha (owner of the new dealership about what the Toyota brand means to him personally.

Dr. Pasha explains his passion for the Toyota brand

For those unfamiliar with Dr. Pasha, he took the time to share his background in medicine.