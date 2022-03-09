Philadelphia Police and Neshoba Deputies kept busy with traffic issues Tuesday.

7:51 a.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to a residence on Evergreen Ave for a report of someone releasing the resident’s dogs from their pen overnight.

8:02 a.m. – Nesboba County Sherriffs’ Deputies responded to the Pow Wow store for the report of a white Ford Fusion with a male passed out at the wheel.

2:06 p.m. – Nesboba County Sherriffs’ Deputies were sent to assist a disabled vehicle on Hwy. 16 W near the entrance to Geyser Falls Water Park.

3:31 p.m. – A BOLO was sent out for Nesboba County Sherriffs’ Deputies to be on the lookout for a gray Ultima with rear-end damage possibly driving on Hwy. 16 W.

3:51 p.m. – Nesboba County Sherriffs’ Department was sent to the Silver Star Casino to help security there with an unruly patron.

5:47 p.m. – Nesboba County Sherriffs’ Deputies and Philadelphia PD responded to an accident on Beacon Street with airbag deployment but there were no reported injuries.