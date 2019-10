The Annual Philadelphia Rotary Club Pancake Supper will be held Monday, Oct. 21 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Senior Citizens Building at Northside Park. Takeout orders will be available. The Philadelphia Rotary Club raises money for community projects and helps with civic activities in their area, like feeding the Diamonds Dreams Softball Teams at the park. The Philadelphia Rotary Club Pancake plates are just $5.