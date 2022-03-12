Police stay busy dealing with dissatisfactory drivers

2:35 a.m. – Nesboba County Sherriffs’ Deputies responded to the report of a male subject asleep in a vehicle at the intersection of Hwy. 15 and Cooper Williams Drive.

4:07 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were asked to check on a motorist who said his vehicle was shot at near City Hall.

4:28 a.m. – Nesboba County Sherriffs’ Deputies checked out a report of a dark brown cow in the road on Hwy 488

7:07 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were asked to check the traffic light at the intersection of Highways 15 and 16 that was reportedly malfunctioning again.

1:45 p.m. – Philadelphia PD respond to the report of a subject passed out at the intersection of Alexander and E. Myrtle Streets.

4:38 p.m. – Nesboba County Sherriffs’ Deputies checked out a report of an intoxicated male on Hwy. 147 and County Road 2606 trying to flag down the traffic.

5:35 p.m. – Nesboba County Sherriffs’ Deputies were asked to be on the lookout for a reckless driver in a white Escalade on Hwy. 15.

7:30 p.m. – Nesboba County Sherriffs’ Deputies responded to Martin Road off Hwy. 16 W. for a motor vehicle accident with injuries. Philadelphia Police and EMS also responded.

9:26 p.m. – Nesboba County Sherriffs’ Deputies responded to County Road 826 for the report of a male slumped over in a truck. It turned out the be a disabled truck with no occupants.