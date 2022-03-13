Relatively quiet day for Law enforcement in Neshoba

12:34 a.m. – Nesboba County Deputies were sent to check out a disabled vehicle on County Road 842.

1:16 a.m. – Neshoba County Deputies were sent to a call for a trespasser refusing to leave a residence on County Road 339.

7:15 a.m. – Neshoba County Deputies checked out an unknown medical call on County Road 404.

11:10 a.m. – Neshoba County Deputies were sent on a possible assault at the Cefco on Hwy 16 W.

1:21 p.m. – Suspicious people and a vehicle was responded to by Neshoba County Deputies on County Road 717.

5:29 p.m. – A possible assault with a weapon sent Neshoba County Deputies to a residence on County Road 1507.