Roots and Boots Tour: Collin Raye, Aaron Tippin and Sammy Kershaw Headline Last Night at NCF

The Neshoba County Fair features The Roots And Boots Tour featuring Collin Raye, Aaron Tippin and Sammy Kershaw , Friday, August 2 at the Grandstand at 8 pm.

Collin Raye known for “Love, Me,” “In This Life,” “Not That Different” and “If I were you” is always an energizing showman, he rocks the stage with “My Kind of Girl,” “That’s My Story,” “I Can Still Feel You” and “I Want You Bad.”

Tippin has crusaded for the working man and woman since he ripped country music wide open with his uncompromising single “You’ve Got To Stand For Something.” His voice continued to ring loud and clear with such hits as “I Wouldn’t Have It Any Other Way”, “There Ain’t Nothin’ Wrong With The Radio”, That’s As Close As I’ll Get To Loving You,” “My Blue Angel” and “Kiss This”.

Sammy Kershaw’s hits include “She Don’t Know She’s Beautiful,” “I Can’t Reach Her Anymore,” “National Working Woman’s Holiday,” “Love Of My Life,” “Cadillac Style,” “Don’t Go Near The Water,” “Haunted Heart.”

The Neshoba County Fair has the state’s only sanctioned horse races, petting zoos, arts and crafts, political speakers, and more. Tickets are $20 for a day pass. Children nine and under get in free of charge.