Sebastopol defeats Salem ( 46-6 ) Sebastopol

In the first quarter neither one of the teams scored. Moving into the second quarter Sebastopol scored twice making the score 14-0. Going into the third quarter Sebastopol managed to score three more times making the score 35-0. In the fourth quarter Salem managed to score once with no field goal making the score 6-35, but with Sebastopol making one more touchdown making the final score of the game 42-6.

The next Friday Night Football game presemted by East Central Community College will feature Sacred Heart at Leake County.