Shooting leaves one dead in Philadelphia

A shooting Saturday in the 500 block of Valley View Drive in Philadelphia Saturday night left an 18-year-old dead.

Philadelphia Police Chief Eric Lyons said officers responded to shots fired call in the Valley View Drive area and were notified that a gunshot victim had been transported by private vehicle to Neshoba General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The individual was later identified as William Arnold, 18, of Philadelphia.

One suspect is in custody and Chief Lyons says he expects more arrests in the case. If anyone has any information about this crime, they are asked to call the Philadelphia Police Department at 601-656-2131.