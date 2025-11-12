Big Deals!
Shoplifting, DUIs, and Child Endangerment in Neshoba Arrests

HAITHM ALI, 19, of Newton, Disorderly Conduct – Interfering with a Business, PPD.  Bond $500.

TODD BEN, 36, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0.

VERONICA RENEE CLEMONS, 43, of Choctaw, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

C’ANNE DIXON, 21, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, PPD.  Bond $1,500.

VIRGINIA L JACKSON, 42, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

JEFFERY D JOHNSON, 55, of Lawrence, Disorderly Conduct, Simple Assault on Policeman in Line of Duty, Resisting Arrest, PPD.  Bond $500, $500, $500.

CHRISTOPHER K LACNY, 38, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, PPD.  Bond $1,500.

PETER R MCMILLIAN, 53, of Philadelphia, Shoplifting, PPD.  Bond $1,000.

NICKEY PARKER, 40, of Noxapater, Bench Warrant – Philadelphia Municipal Court, PPD.  Bond N/A.

AMOS THAMES, 33, of Choctaw, Contempt of Court – Leake County Justice Court, PPD.  Bond N/A.

 

TORONDO ALEXANDER WILLIS, 32, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Child Endangerment, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $800.

