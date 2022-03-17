Stolen cars, broken locks and a possibly bacchanal bicyclist

12:37 a.m. – Neshoba County Deputies responded to a disturbance/possible assault on County Road 832.

2:41 a.m. – A suspicious vehicle in a driveway on Hwy. 19 S. brought a Neshoba County Deputy only to discover it was a driver who had run out of gas.

4:05 p.m – Philadelphia Police and Neshoba County Deputies were issued a BOLO (Be On The Lookout) for a red Toyota Tacoma stolen from Carthage.

4:11 p.m. – Neshoba County Deputies responded to the report of indecent exposure by an individual in a truck on Hwy. 19 S.

4:45 – p.m. – Neshoba County Sheriff’s Department received several calls of a possibly intoxicated individual on a bicycle supposedly trying to flag people down and obstructing traffic on Hwy. 19 S.

5:49 p.m. – Neshoba County Deputies responded to a report of a breaking and entering of a home on Hwy. 482.

6:29 p.m. – Deputies also responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Hwy. 491 N.