The 57th Annual Dixie National Rodeo returns to the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson Feb 11-19

The Dixie National Rodeo, the largest rodeo east of the Mississippi River, will return to the Mississippi State Fairgrounds on February 11-19, 2022. This year’s event will feature two weekends of competition beginning Friday, Feb., 11 at 7 pm and ending Saturday, Feb 19, with two performances at 2 pm and again at 7 pm.

The Fairgrounds is partnering with the Foundation of Mississippi Wildlife Fisheries and Parks to hold the Spring edition of the Mississippi Ag and Outdoor Expo at the Trade Mart the first weekend of the Rodeo.

The second weekend will feature the all-new Dixie National Rodeo Days event at the Trade Mart where fans can learn about all things rodeo.

Featured performers this year include Neil McCoy, The Bellamy Brothers, and the Gatlin Brothers.

Tickets are $20, $25, $30, and $35 and can be purchased at the Coliseum ticket office or online at Ticketmaster.com.