Assault and traffic control are the issue for Neshoba officers Saturday.

2:19 a.m. – Neshoba County Deputies checked out a report of a prowler on County Road 101.

6:36 a.m. – Neshoba County Deputies responded to a call from a female at the intersection of County Road 305 and 307 who claimed to have been kidnapped, sexually assaulted, and had just climbed out of the trunk of a vehicle.

9:06 a.m. – Philadelphia Police stopped a driver on the wrong side of the road on Main Street who said his GPS had taken him that way.

10:26 a.m. – Neshoba County Deputies were called to a report of a calf in the road on Hwy. 486.

10:58 a.m. – Neshoba County Deputies responded to a call of a disturbance at the Pearl River Community Baptist Church.

3:22 p.m. – Neshoba County Deputies checked out a vehicle on Hwy. 427 that had been reported to be taking things from homes.

10:46 p.m. – Philadelphia Police were called by a resident on Jerico Street that said there were numerous vehicles blocking the street.

Philadelphia Police and Neshoba SO were on duty Saturday afternoon to handle security and traffic for the Justa Cowboy Association’s Back Rodeo at the Neshoba County Coliseum.