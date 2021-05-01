Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest For Multiple Felonies Including Possession of Controlled Substance and Firearm By Convicted Felon

The Neshoba Sheriff’s Department announced that officers encountered Thermon Johnson Jr. in a traffic stop. Johnson was stopped on highway 21 North, near intersection of County Road 557 in the Longino Community. Johnson was found to possess a felony amount of a controlled substance (Meth) and felony amount of Marijuana. Over $5,000 cash was seized on the traffic stop. He was transported to Neshoba County Detention Center and charged with the following:

Felony Possession of Controlled Substance $50,000 bond

Felony Possession of Marijuana $20,000 bond

Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon $10,000 bond

Possession of Paraphernalia $1,000 bond