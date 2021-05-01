Home » Local » Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest For Multiple Felonies Including Possession of Controlled Substance and Firearm By Convicted Felon

Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest For Multiple Felonies Including Possession of Controlled Substance and Firearm By Convicted Felon

The Neshoba Sheriff’s Department announced that officers encountered Thermon Johnson Jr. in a traffic stop. Johnson was stopped on highway 21 North, near intersection of County Road 557 in the Longino Community.  Johnson was found to possess a felony amount of a controlled substance (Meth) and felony amount of Marijuana.  Over $5,000 cash was seized on the traffic stop. He was transported to Neshoba County Detention Center and charged with the following:

Felony Possession of Controlled Substance            $50,000 bond

Felony Possession of Marijuana                             $20,000 bond

Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon          $10,000 bond

Possession of Paraphernalia                                   $1,000 bond

