Tribal Council Election Updates

Tribal Council election results are coming in. Tribal Council positions in Bogue Chitto, Conehatta, Crystal Ridge, Pearl River, Standing Pine and Tucker are being decided tonight. spokesperson Misty Brescia has announced the following unofficial updates. Final updates are not reported yet.

2021 Tribal Election –

Standing Pine – 1 Position – Loriann Denson Ahshapanek – 186 votes, Jaric Anderson 44 votes, Lalania Denson 93 votes

Crystal Ridge – 1 Position – Leola Clark 5 votes, Christopher Eaves 59 votes, Joseph Wesley 17 votes, Tim G Willis 2 votes

Bogue Chitto – Gabriel N Bell 4 votes, John L Bell Jr. 0 votes, Tomika L. Bell 1 votes, Patricia Henry 3 votes, Donnie Hickman Jr. 0 votes, Angela S Hundley 34 votes, Randy Lee Jim 0 votes, Jackie Morris 1 vote, Michael Morris 1 vote, Norman Douglas Samuel Jr. 0 votes, Garrick Stoliby 0 votes, Gabriel Keith Thompson 4 votes, Kendall Shaun Wallace 36 votes, Elyse Willis 2 votes.. (returns for Henning Community being reported)