Update – Deceased Body Found In Philadelphia

We reached out to the Philadelphia Police Department about any updates in the case of the deceased body found on Gum Street In Philadelphia. This is what we can share as of late today, Friday. Police Chief Eric Lyons confirmed that the MS Crime Lab is still in the process of conducting the autopsy. Positive identification has not been made yet. Also, a determination has not been established as to whether there was foul play involved or not. The investigation continues, and interviews are being conducted, including those for anyone who frequented or is familiar with the abandoned property on the 900 block of Gum Street. If you have any information at all please contact the Philadelphia Police Department at 601-656-2131

