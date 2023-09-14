Warriors Fall to Bulldogs 24-17 in Goodman

The East Central Community College Warriors traveled to Goodman tonight to play the Holmes Community Bulldogs. Both teams won their season openers last week but only one team would remain undefeated at the conclusion of tonight’s game. The Warriors were on top at the end of the first half of play 14-10 and would add a third quarter touchdown to go ahead 17-10 but the fourth quarter belonged to the Bulldogs of Holmes as they scored two touchdowns while preventing the Warriors from scoring to give them a 7 point victory 24-17.

Next week, the Warriors travel to Raymond to play the Eagles of Hinds Community College. Kickoff is set for 6:30pm and Boswell Media Sports will begin live coverage with the coaches show and pregame at 6:00pm.