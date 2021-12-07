EC Lady Warriors Fall to Coahoma Lady Tigers 68-63

The East Central Community College Lady Warriors were back on the hardwood at Brackeen-Wood Gymnasium in Decatur hosting the Lady Tigers of Coahoma Community College from Clarksdale in their final game before the Christmas Holiday break. The Lady Warriors had a fast start and were up by 5 points at halftime, 41-36. The Lady Warriors maintained a 5 point lead at the end of three quarters of play, 53-48 but in the final quarter the Lady Tigers mounted a strong comeback erasing the Lady Warriors lead and taking a 5 point lead, 68-63 as the final horn sounded to end the game. The Lady Warriors drop to 4-5 on the season with tonight’s loss while the Coahoma Lady Tigers improve to 7-0 on their season.

Our next broadcast of East Central Basketball on Cruisin 98 will be January 10, 2022 at 6:00pm when the Men play the Hinds Community College Bulldogs at Decatur,