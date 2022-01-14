EC Lady Warriors Fall to Itawamba Indians 60-42

The East Central Community College Lady Warriors were back on the hardwood in Decatur for the first time since early December to host the Lady Indians from Itawamba Community College. The Lady Warriors entered tonight’s game 4-5 overall and 0-2 in the division while the lady Indians entered 8-3 overall and 3-0 in the division. The Lady Warriors trailed the Lady Indians throughout the game with the Indians up by 9 points at halftime, 31-22 and were down by 18 points when the final horn sounded, 60-42.

Our next broadcast of EC Warriors basketball will be next Tuesday night at 6:00pm on Cruisin 98 when the EC Men will host Meridian Community College in Decatur.