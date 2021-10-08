EC Warriors Fall to Gulf Coast Bulldogs 31-13

The East Central Community College Warriors traveled to Perkinston tonight to play the number 9 nationally ranked Bulldogs of Gulf Coast Community College. The Warriors and Bulldogs were tied 7-7 after the opening quarter and were leading the game 10-7 at halftime. The Bulldogs took the lead in the third quarter 14-10 but then outscored the Warriors in the final quarter 17 to 3 to win the game by the final score of 31-13. East Central will have homecoming next Thursday and will host the Wolves of Co-Lin for the homecoming game Thursday night. Kickoff at 6:30pm with the pregame show on Cruisin 98 at 6:00pm.