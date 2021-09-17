EC Warriors fall to Jones Bobcats 33-13

The East Central Community College Warriors were at home at Bailey Stadium for the first time of the 2021 season but faced the nationally ranked Jones College Bobcats. The Bobcats were leading 20-0 over the Warriors at halftime and were up 27-0 early in the fourth quarter before the Warriors removed the goose egg from the scoreboard, scoring two touchdowns. The Warriors quarterback was intercepted for a pick six with the final seconds clicking off the scoreboard to give Jones College a 33-13 victory over the Warriors. Next week the Warriors will travel to Summit to play the Bears of SouthWest Community College. Kickoff is set for 7:00pm with the pregame show on Cruisin 98 getting underway at 6:30pm.