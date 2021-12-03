EC Warriors Fall to Pearl River Wildcats 81-59

The East Central Community College Warriors were back on the Brackeen-Wood Gymnasium in Decatur tonight playing the Wildcats of Pearl River Community College. The Wildcats were hot on the floor gaining the lead early and maintaining it throughout the game. The Wildcats were up by 11 points at halftime, 42-31 and went on too win the game by 22 points, 81-59. With the loss the Warriors drop to 2-5 on the season while the Wildcats improve to 6-2.

Our next broadcast of Warriors basketball on Cruisin 98 will be Monday night at 6:00pm when the Lady Warriors play the Coahoma Lady Tigers at home in Decatur.