LA Rebels Win doubleheader verses Winston Academy

The Leake Academy basketball teams were back home on the hardwood at Joe F. Shepard Gymnasium in Madden tonight hosting Winston Academy. First on the floor, the Lady Rebels improved their season record to 25-2 overall and 8-0 in the district with a 48 point victory, 75-27. The Lady Rebels were up by 34 points at halftime, 50-16 and marched on to the 48 point victory over the Lady Patriots, 75-48.

The Rebels and Patriots Men’s teams were next to play and the Rebels gained the lead early in the game and maintained it throughout the contest. By halftime the Rebels were up by 19 points, 34-15 and despite a late fourth quarter surge by the Patriots by the sounding of the final horn the Rebels picked up a 12 point victory,58-46. With the win, the Rebels improve to 11-10 overall and 4-4 in the district.

Our next broadcast of Leake Academy basketball on Cruisin 98 will be a road game next Friday at 6:00pm as the Rebels play Lamar Academy.