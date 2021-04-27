Lady Warriors drop two games to Northwest Lady Rangers

The East Central Lady Warriors were back on “The Mound” at the Softball Complex in Decatur today to play doubleheader softball with the Lady Rangers of Northwest Community College. Game one was very close with the lead changing between the teams several times but after the bottom of the 7th inning the Lady Rangers came away with an 8-7 win. In game two it was a 3-3 tie after the 1st inning but then the Lady Rangers exploded with several home runs to take the win with a final score of 18-4. The game ended in the bottom of the 5th inning due to the 8 run rule.

The Lady Warriors last regular season game will take place in Decatur Wednesday afternoon beginning at 3:00pm. East Central will play Southwest Community College. Boswell Media Sports will carry the doubleheader on Cruisin 98.3.