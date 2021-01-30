Leake Academy Split games with Hillcrest Christian

The Leake Academy Basketball teams were back in action tonight in Madden playing their final regular season game hosting Hillcrest Christian Academy. The lady Rebels squeaked out a 1 point victory over the Lady Cougars from Hillcrest, 51-50. It was a tough game for the Lady Rebels as they trailed the Lady Cougars by 8 points after the 1st quarter and were down by 1 point at halftime, 25-24 Hillcrest. In the second half the lead changed several times between the teams with the Lady Rebels up by 1 point at the end of the 3rd quarter, 37-36 and pulled by the win in the final quarter by 1 point, 51-50. With tonight’s win the Lady Rebels finish the regular season 26-2 and advance to post season play ranked number 3 in the state. Morgan Freeny was named the Lady Rebels IN SPORTS player of the game.

In the men’s game, the Cougars would maintain the lead over the Rebels throughout the game to take the win by xx points, xx -xx. The Rebels were down by 4 points at the end of the opening quarter and down by 9 points at halftime, 34-25. In the second half, the Cougars continued to dominate the contest, up by 24 points at the end of the 3rd quarter and winning the game by 17 points, 62-45. Whit Welch was named the Rebels IN SPORTS player of the game.

Our next broadcast of Leake Academy Basketball will be Tuesday night as the Rebels began district tournament play at Winston Academy. That game will began at approximately 7:30pm.