AJ Smith of Carthage is going to have a Lights & Bites weekend!

(Brian Montgomery) Congratulations to AJ Smith of Carthage, he and his family won a family four pack of tickets to Lazy Acres in Chunky, a $50 gift certificate to McAllister’s in Philadelphia Infront of Woodstock Furniture in Canal Square. Listen to win yours by being caller #5 when you hear “The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia” by Reba McEntire. Listen to AJ win on the latest episode of Lat Time on B-MO in the MO’rning here at kicks96news.com (which is available to your right if you’re on your desk or laptop or scroll to the bottom of the story to hear it.)

