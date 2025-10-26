Carthage Police Chase Car Dragging Stop Sign

Big Deals!
CARTHAGE, Miss.–Just before 8:30 Friday night Carthage Police got a call about a Toyota Camry that had hit a stop sign on Franklin St., and didn’t stop. The car was reported to be dragging the stop sign.

It didn’t take long for a Carthage officer to locate the car, which sped away, still dragging the stop sign.

Police chased the car down several streets, through the square and lost the car when the person inside turned the lights off.

An officer located the car on Old Canton Rd. The car had run off in a yard and hit a house.

The fire department was requested. An ambulance was also called and took the person from the car to the hospital.

