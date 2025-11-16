Friday Night Chase in Philly Ends With Arrest

PHILADELPHIA, Miss.-Police had to chase down a man who sped off in his SUV when they were investigating a possible assault Friday night in Philadelphia.

The original call came in about 6:40 p.m. when someone reported a man and a woman fighting at the Fluff and Flod laundromat on West Main St. The man was reported to have been trying to hurt the woman.

When police arrived an officer reported the vehicle sped away and went down Lewis Ave. The chase reached a speed of 60 mph.

Shortly after that the officer reported he had the SUV stopped on Lewis and the man in custody.