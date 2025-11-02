Two Wrecks at the Same Time Saturday Night

CARTHAGE, Miss.–While Leake County deputies and the Miss. Highway Patrol responded to a wreck between a motorcycle and an SUV Saturday night, Carthage Police were dispatched to a wreck where someone ran a car off the road.

The motorcycle versus SUV wreck was reported just after 9:30 at the intersection of Red Dog Rd. and Hwy. 25.

At least one person was reported hurt and an ambulance and rescue unit were dispatched.

The Highway Patrol was called to take over since it happened on a state highway.

At the same time city police were tending to the wreck on Valley St. where someone ran their car off the road.

Shortly after police got there they radioed they had someone in custody on a DUI charge.