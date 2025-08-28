Big Deals!
HomeB-MO in the MO'rningLast Time on B-MO in the MO’rning – Busted by the “BATMAN?”

Last Time on B-MO in the MO’rning – Busted by the “BATMAN?”

by
SHARE NOW
Photo credit Cape Coral Police Department

Last Time on B-MO in the MO’rning – At approximately 2:03 a.m. on Wednesday, police responded to a burglary in progress at a home in Southeast Cape Coral, but when they arrived on the scene, they found the suspect already detained by Kyle Myvett, who was dressed in a Batman onesie, officials said. Kick’s 96’s dynamic duo sprang into action calling Neshoba County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Strickland, who said “I have no words”. Deputy Strickland recommended picking up your “bat phone” and calling 911. Hear the more about this on Last Time on B-MO in the MO’rning Podcast here on the Kicks96news.com website

https://www.maxxsouth.com/packages?utm_term=maxxsouth%20broadband&utm_campaign=Main+Market+Area&utm_source=adwords&utm_medium=ppc&hsa_acc=6980747738&hsa_cam=342237541&hsa_grp=41156171517&hsa_ad=491681585945&hsa_src=g&hsa_tgt=kwd-316196918131&hsa_kw=maxxsouth%20broadband&hsa_mt=b&hsa_net=adwords&hsa_ver=3&gad_source=1&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI2r-hqq77jAMVX0T_AR2QYzhqEAAYASAAEgJtHfD_BwE

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

B-MO in the MO’rning – Love is in BLOOM in Sebastopol!

B-MO in the MO’rning – The Perfect Mississippi Meal?

Latest Traffic Updates Around Neshoba Central Available This Morning on B-MO in the MO’rning!

B-MO in the MO’rning – Cabin Conversations #132: The Neshoba County Fair

Las Time: Film Maker, and Twin Cities Native Bryan Carpenter Discusses: The Last American House Party

Last Time: B-MO in the MO’rning – Montgomery Goes to the Movies

https://www.kicks96news.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/The-Carousel-House-landing-page-1.pdf
https://yourbigdeals.bigdealsmedia.net/item/64202/admit-one