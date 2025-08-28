Last Time on B-MO in the MO’rning – Busted by the “BATMAN?”

Last Time on B-MO in the MO’rning – At approximately 2:03 a.m. on Wednesday, police responded to a burglary in progress at a home in Southeast Cape Coral, but when they arrived on the scene, they found the suspect already detained by Kyle Myvett, who was dressed in a Batman onesie, officials said. Kick’s 96’s dynamic duo sprang into action calling Neshoba County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Strickland, who said “I have no words”. Deputy Strickland recommended picking up your “bat phone” and calling 911. Hear the more about this on Last Time on B-MO in the MO’rning Podcast here on the Kicks96news.com website