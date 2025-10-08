Attempted Murder, Multiple Multiple-Felony Drug, Burglary, and Grand Larceny in Neshoba County

LASHONDA QUINTE ADAIR, 46, of Gadsden, AL, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance X 3, Possession of Paraphernalia X 2. Bond $10,000 X 3, $600 X 2.

AUGUSTINE EUGENE CLARK, 42, of Noxapater, Hold for Investigations, Attempted Murder X 4, Resisting Arrest, Domestic Violence – Disturbance of Family, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply, NCSO. Bond $0, $0 X 4, $600, $600, $600.

JOSHUA GARRETT, 40, of Union, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

WHITMAN CLAUDE ISAAC, 36, of Philadelphia, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle, NCSO. Bond $10,000.

JEFFREY LITTLE, 55, of Philadelphia, Grand Larceny, Felony False Pretense, NCSO. Bond $5,000, $5,000.

SEBASTIAN MAY, 18, of Carthage, Rape, Retaliation Against a Person in Official Capacity, NCSO. Bond $0, $0.

JOHN MULLER, 60, of Gadsden, AL, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance X 3, Possession of Paraphernalia X 2, No Insurance, No License Tag, Reckless Driving, NCSO. Bond $10,000 X 3, $600 X 2, $800, $300, $500.

GRANTHAN KYLE STEVE, 40, of Philadelphia, Indictment, NCSO. Bond $0.