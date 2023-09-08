Burglaries, Dope, and DUIs in Neshoba

JOHN DYLAN ELY, 27, of Philadelphia, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $0.

DANA FARMER, 40, of Choctaw, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Contempt of Court, PPD. Bond $7,500, $0.

JONATHAN GONZALEZ, 24, of Conehatta, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $800.

JASON LEON GOODIN, 37, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, Public Drunk, Disturbing the Peace, NCSO. Bond $600, $600, $600, $600.

EUGENE HATHORN, 56, of Noxapater, DUI – Test Refusal, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

ELEAZAR ROCHA IGLESIAS, 44, of Winona, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

SHILOMBISH JOHN, 21, of Morton, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $0.

TEVIN JOHNSON, 28, of Lena, Indictment, Public Drunk, No Insurance, No Driver’s License, Careless Driving, NCJC. Bond $0, $600, $800, $300, $400.

ZACHARY W KEEN, 21, of Union, Felony Indictment, Felony Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, Burglary of a Dwelling, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $35,000, $10,000, $0, $0, $0.

JAQUEZ LEWIS, 22, of Union, Felony Indictment, Hold – Circuit Court, NCSO. Bond $25,000, $20,000.

DUSTIN TRENT MALONE, 38, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $3,000.

LEE WILLLIAM PARKERSON, 37, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $0, $0.

CASEY PEEBLES, 50, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

LINDSEY GRANT PEEBLES, 40, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear, Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, NCSO. Bond $0, $0, $800, $800.

CHARLES D SAVELL, 30, of Decatur, Possession of Paraphernalia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $600, $0.

SKYLER TUBBY, 29, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $0.

LAKENERICK WALKER, 39, of Philadelphia, Trafficking of a Controlled Substance, MBN. Bond $40,000.

CLIFF LERAY WILLIS, 32, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, No Insurance, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $800.

XAIDEN D WILLIS, 20, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $70,000.