HomeUncategorizedBurglaries, Dope, and DUIs in Neshoba

Burglaries, Dope, and DUIs in Neshoba

by
SHARE NOW

JOHN DYLAN ELY, 27, of Philadelphia, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

DANA FARMER, 40, of Choctaw, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Contempt of Court, PPD.  Bond $7,500, $0.

 

JONATHAN GONZALEZ, 24, of Conehatta, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $800.

 

JASON LEON GOODIN, 37, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, Public Drunk, Disturbing the Peace, NCSO.  Bond $600, $600, $600, $600.

 

EUGENE HATHORN, 56, of Noxapater, DUI – Test Refusal, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

ELEAZAR ROCHA IGLESIAS, 44, of Winona, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

SHILOMBISH JOHN, 21, of Morton, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

TEVIN JOHNSON, 28, of Lena, Indictment, Public Drunk, No Insurance, No Driver’s License, Careless Driving, NCJC.  Bond $0, $600, $800, $300, $400.

 

ZACHARY W KEEN, 21, of Union, Felony Indictment, Felony Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, Burglary of a Dwelling, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $35,000, $10,000, $0, $0, $0.

 

JAQUEZ LEWIS, 22, of Union, Felony Indictment, Hold – Circuit Court, NCSO.  Bond $25,000, $20,000.

 

DUSTIN TRENT MALONE, 38, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $3,000.

 

LEE WILLLIAM PARKERSON, 37, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0.

 

CASEY PEEBLES, 50, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

LINDSEY GRANT PEEBLES, 40, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear, Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0, $800, $800.

 

CHARLES D SAVELL, 30, of Decatur, Possession of Paraphernalia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $600, $0.

 

SKYLER TUBBY, 29, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

LAKENERICK WALKER, 39, of Philadelphia, Trafficking of a Controlled Substance, MBN.  Bond $40,000.

 

CLIFF LERAY WILLIS, 32, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, No Insurance, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $800.

 

XAIDEN D WILLIS, 20, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $70,000.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

New Drop Off and Pick Up Policies for Neshoba Central (Audio)

Disorderlies and DUIs in Neshoba

Multiple Burglaries and Aggravated Trafficking Arrests in Philadelphia

Felony Child Abuse, Felony DUI, and Felony Possession Arrests in Neshoba

Neshoba Woman Charged in Boyfriend’s Death

Neshoba County native announces run for secretary of state