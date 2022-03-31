Down Power Lines and Bad Weather keep Neshoba Law Enforcement Busy.

7:50 a.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to an accident at Range Ave. and Hospital St. with no reported injuries.

8:25 a.m. – Neshoba County Deputies were asked to check out the report of a female lying in the road on County Road 701.

9:21 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were sent to Cumberland ave. to assist with an Emergency Medical Call.

9:34 a.m. – Neshoba County Deputies were asked to check on an 18-wheeler with mechanical issues blocking the road at County Road 418 and 485.

2:34 p.m. – Neshoba County Law Enforcement was given a tornado watch in effect until 9 p.m.

2:36 p.m. – Neshoba County Deputies were sent to County Road 717 to check on a suspicious vhicle.

4:37 p.m. – The Philadelphia Fire Department responded to the report of a power line down and arching on Ivy Street.