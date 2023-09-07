EC Warriors Win Big in Decatur 62-7

The East Central Community College Warriors opened their 2023 football season tonight with a big win over the Coahoma Community College Tigers from Clarksdale 62-7. The Warriors were up 34-0 after the opening quarter and enjoyed a 48-0 lead at halftime. With a running clock in the second half, the Warriors added 2 more touchdowns in the third quarter. The Tigers avoided a shutout scoring their only touchdown late in the final quarter giving the EC Warriors the 62-7 victory.

Next week, the Warriors travel to Holmes Community College to take on the Bulldogs game time set for 6:30pm. Boswell media sports will carry the game beginning with the pregame show at 6:00pm.