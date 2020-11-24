Leake Academy basketball returns to Boswell Media Sports on Dec. 1

Another exciting season of Leake Academy basketball broadcasts from Boswell Media Sports will begin Tuesday, Dec 1.

You can hear both girls and boys games on the radio at Cruisin’ 98.3 or online at Cruisin98news.com.

This year, select games will be available on the Boswell Media Sports YouTube channel.

The complete 2020 Leake Academy broadcast schedule:

Dec. 1 Simpson

Dec. 3 Canton

Dec. 5 Jackson Ac.

Jan. 8 Winston

Jan. 12 East Rankin

Jan. 16 Manchester

Jan. 19 Heritage

Jan. 22 Lamar

Jan. 29 Hillcrest

Feb. 2/4/6 District Tournament

Feb. 9/10/12/13 North AAAA Tournament

Feb. 16/17/19/20 State AAAA Tournament

Feb. 22-27 Overall Tournament

*Broadcast schedule is subject to change.