Leake Academy basketball returns to Boswell Media Sports on Dec. 1

Another exciting season of Leake Academy basketball broadcasts from Boswell Media Sports will begin Tuesday, Dec 1.
You can hear both girls and boys games on the radio at Cruisin’ 98.3 or online at Cruisin98news.com.
This year, select games will be available on the Boswell Media Sports YouTube channel.
The complete 2020 Leake Academy broadcast schedule:
- Dec. 1 Simpson
- Dec. 3 Canton
- Dec. 5 Jackson Ac.
- Jan. 8 Winston
- Jan. 12 East Rankin
- Jan. 16 Manchester
- Jan. 19 Heritage
- Jan. 22 Lamar
- Jan. 29 Hillcrest
- Feb. 2/4/6 District Tournament
- Feb. 9/10/12/13 North AAAA Tournament
- Feb. 16/17/19/20 State AAAA Tournament
- Feb. 22-27 Overall Tournament
*Broadcast schedule is subject to change.