Leake county rivalry “Gator Bowl” start time delayed

The start time of Leake County rivalry football game known as the “Gator Bowl” has been delayed due to heat.

The game, which pits Leake County vs Leake Central, will be pushed back one hour for an 8:00 pm start Friday, Aug. 25.

This is the first meeting between the teams since 2019. This year’s contest will be played at Leake Central High School.

Record breaking heat is expected to impact the entire state of Mississippi throughout the week.

Temperatures in Carthage Friday are predicted to get as high as 103.