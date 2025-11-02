Big Deals!
MDOT: Philly Roundabout Construction to Begin Monday

PHILADELPHIA, Miss.–The construction on the new roundabout at the Hwy. 15/16 intersection is now expected to begin at 9 Monday morning.

The construction was moved up a few days because a new traffic signal’s installation was finished early.

That temporary signal is in front of Tolbert Chevrolet, and is to help drivers who are having to navigate the construction, which is expected to take at least through June 2026. The section of 15/16 where the construction is happening is expected to remain closed until then.

You are being advised to slow down and pay attention to the signal.

