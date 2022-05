DUIs and Drug Possession in Neshoba Arrests

EDWARD S KINCAID, 32, of Ludlow, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,500.

NICOLA RENE LEWIS, 28, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, Failure to Appear X 2, NCSO. Bond $3,358, $0 X 2.

STACY LEWIS, 41, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, Seat Belt Violation, NCSO. Bond $0, $800, $800, $60.

JARDAVION MCDOUGLE, 19, of Philadelphia, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, No Tag, NCSO. Bond $300, $800, $300.

CLIFTON DANIEL MCWILLIAMS, 38, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $480.

MARTISHA ANN MINGO, 25, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear X 2, NCSO. Bond $0 X 2.

RACHEL MORRIS, 40, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, Hold for Justice Court, NCSO. Bond $1,000, $0.

SIDNEY JEROME PARKER, 51, of Union, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

JARED POSEY, 42, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $1,510.

JOSEPH O ROWELL, 45, of Union, Failure to Appear, Suspended Driver’s License, Possession of Paraphernalia, Switched License Tag, NCSO. Bond $800, $600, $300.

SHAWN K WILLIAMS, 41, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.